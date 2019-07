Members from groups of small merchants declare a boycott campaign against Japanese goods while putting their feet on cardboard boxes carrying the logos of Japanese businesses during a news conference in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korean, Jul.5, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean merchants step on boxes bearing logos of Japanese products during a protest rally calling for a boycott of Japanese goods, near the Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Jul.5, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM CHUL-SOO

South Korea on Wednesday said Japan’s curbs on exports of high-tech materials critical for manufacturing of memory chips could damage the global value chain of technological firms, threatening supply of smartphones and computers.

Representatives of the South Korean government told foreign media that Seoul estimated that the restrictions would "adversely affect companies ranging from Apple to Amazon, Dell, Sony and billions of consumers all over the world”.