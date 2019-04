Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko (R) stroll outside the Imperial Palace and enjoy cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo, Japan, Apr 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko (R) wave to a passerby as they stroll outside the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Apr 7, 2019 (issued Apr 10, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Wednesday with a series of activities, their last before the abdication of the monarch on Apr.30 to make way for the crown prince, Naruhito.

Akihito, 85, and Michiko, 84, took part in a ceremony at the Tokyo Imperial Palace, attended by members of the royal family, including Naruhito and his wife, Masako, who will become the new emperor and empress on May 1.