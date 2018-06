Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe attend a welcoming ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NICOLAS DATICHE / POOL

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) speaks to an opposition lawmaker next to Finance Minister Taro Aso (L) during the Lower House budget committee at parliament in Tokyo, Japan, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's finance minister announced Monday he will return a year's salary assuming responsibility for the tampering of documents by his ministry to allegedly cover up a cronyism scandal involving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Taro Aso, who is also the deputy prime minister, said at a press conference in Tokyo that he will take the pay cut as the incident had undermined the credibility of the finance ministry and the government.