Pope Francis at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FABIO FRUSTACI

Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican's foreign minister, visits the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE -FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Japan's foreign minister on Saturday confirmed he was working with the Vatican to arrange for Pope Francis to visit the country next year, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Taro Kono said Japan would not spare any effort in making the visit happen, having met counterpart Archbishop Paul Gallagher at the Holy See after attending an international conference in Rome on Friday.