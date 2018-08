Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico (SRE), Luis Videgaray (R), and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Taro Kono (L), during the welcoming ceremony at the Chancellery headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/José Méndez

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono delivers his address during the 19th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Minister's Meeting at the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Singapore, Aug. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WALLACE WOON

Japan's foreign minister is set to begin his Latin American tour to Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, and Mexico, over the weekend, an official statement said Friday.

The statement did not provide details of Taro Kono's meetings during his visit although he is expected to meet with top officials of these countries as well as Japanese representatives.