A handout photo provided by the Japan Air Self Defense Forces on Aug. 24 shows Misa Matsushima, the country's first ever female fighter pilot. EPA-EFE/JASDF HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES

First Lieutenant Misa Matsushima, 26, has become the first female pilot of combat aircraft in Japan, a position that until just three years ago was reserved exclusively for men.

Matsushima, who received her pilot certificate for F-15 fighter planes on Wednesday, was assigned to the Nyutabaru Air Base Friday, a spokesperson for the Japan Air Self-Defense Forces (SDF) confirmed to EFE.