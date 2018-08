An undated picture shows homeless people sleeping on the streets of the bustling district of Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan. EPA-EFE/Ainara Cacho

Thousands of homeless people in the Japanese capital waited Tuesday - as they do every day - for the sun to set so they could unfold their makeshift beddings to sleep on the streets.

Japan's low 2.4 percent unemployment rate or a GDP that grew back in the last quarter, hides its relative poverty, that affects around 15 percent of the population and has remained more or less the same since 2000.