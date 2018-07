Mazda automobile corporation workers assemble rotary engines at the company's main factory in Hiroshima, Japan, Dec. 22, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN

Japan's industrial production fell for the second consecutive month in June, dropping by 2.1 percent from the previous month, the government said on Tuesday.

The index fell 1.2 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of the world's third largest economy.