Police rescue workers search for missing people at a house destroyed by a large landslide caused by a powerful earthquake in Atsuma, Hokkaido, Japan, Sep. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Kansai International airport in western Japan resumed domestic flights on Friday after being closed for three days as the runways and the ground floor of one of its terminals were flooded due to typhoon Jebi earlier in the week.

The airport, which is the third busiest after the two airports of Tokyo resumed operations with a Peach Aviation flight that took off for Niigata in central Japan.