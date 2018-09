An aerial picture shows a heavily damaged tanker that hit the bridge connecting the Kansai International Airport to the mainland a day after powerful Typhoon Jebi hit the area in Osaka Bay, western Japan, Sep. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Passengers who stayed overnight make a long queue to wait for buses to be transported to a speed boat port, at Kansai International Airport in Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, Sep. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

An aerial picture shows Kansai International Airport, damaged by powerful typhoon Jebi, in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, Sep. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

The Kansai International Airport in western Japan reopened partially on Friday, ten days after the terminal and runway were badly damaged by the nation's most powerful typhoon in 25 years.

Terminal 1 of Japan's third busiest airport restarted operations with around 25 percent international flights and 45 percent domestic ones, a spokesperson for the airport told EFE.