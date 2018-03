Kobe Steel President and CEO Hiroya Kawasaki (C) bows deeply at the start of a news conference to announce his resignation after confessing his involvement in a data fabrication scandal in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Kobe Steel President and CEO Hiroya Kawasaki speaks during a news conference to announce his resignation after confessing his involvement in a data fabrication scandal in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Kobe Steel President and CEO Hiroya bows deeply at the conclusion of a news conference to announce his resignation after confessing his involvement in a data fabrication scandal in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Kobe Steel President and CEO Hiroya Kawasaki grimaces during a news conference to announce his resignation after confessing his involvement in a data fabrication scandal in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's Kobe Steel announced on Tuesday that its CEO and chairman Hiroya Kawasaki will resign, following a data falsification scandal last year that affected more than 500 companies worldwide.

Along with Kawasaki, 63, executive vice-president Akira Kaneko - in-charge of the worst-hit aluminum and copper business - is also set to resign.