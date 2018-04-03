Photo courtesy of the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan (FCCJ) of Japan's Shiori Ito during a press conference on Oct. 24, 2017. EPA-EFE/FCCJ

In daring to talk publicly about her allegations of rape against a prominent journalist, Shiori Ito may have become a public champion for Japan's #MeToo movement, but has faced threats and searing criticism in a society that she says prefers victims to "stay silent".

Despite the attacks on her character, 28-year-old Ito, a freelance journalist, on Tuesday continued her campaign to raise awareness on sexual abuse in the country, which she began months before the series of accusations against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein became public.