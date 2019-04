Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga unveils 'Reiwa' as the new era name at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 01, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Young women pose with a newspaper page showing Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga unveiling 'Reiwa' as the new era name in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 01, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

People look at a large screen broadcasting Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga unveiling 'Reiwa' as the new era name in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 01, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A sea lion holds a brush in its jaws after writing the calligraphy 'Reiwa' the new era name at Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise in Yokohama, Japan, Apr. 01, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

The Japanese government announced Monday that it has named the new imperial era as Reiwa, a combination of two characters inspired by a classic poem.

The name is inspired by a poem from the Manyoshu collection, perhaps the oldest existing compilation of Japanese poetry from around the eighth century, and was one among the five which were shortlisted, announced government spokesperson Yoshihide Suga at a press conference.