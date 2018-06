A resident offers a prayer for a earthquake victim, a schoolgirl who was killed by collapsed wall, in Osaka, Osaka Prefecture, Japan, Jun. 19, 2018, after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit western Japan on Monday. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Schoolchildren go to their school in a group in Osaka, Osaka Prefecture, Japan, Jun. 19, 2018, after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit western Japan on Monday. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A resident offers a prayers for a earthquake victim - a schoolgirl who was killed by collapsed wall, in Osaka, Osaka Prefecture, Japan, Jun. 19, 2018, after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit western Japan on Monday. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Japanese authorities Tuesday issued landslide alerts in Osaka, following a strong earthquake a day earlier that left four dead and 381 wounded.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said heavy rains are expected to continue until Wednesday in Osaka, which may cause landslides as the quake had loosened the terrain.