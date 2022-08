People sign books of condolences for late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at the Japan Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 July 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Japan's National Police Agency chief Itaru Nakamura submitted his resignation on Thursday, taking responsibility for the lapse in the security of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe following his assassination on July 8 during a street rally in the city of Nara.

Nakamura's resignation was announced at a press conference during the presentation of a report on the security deployed during the election rally where Abe was shot twice by an individual carrying a home-made firearm.