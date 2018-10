Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves as he leaves the Ground Self Defense Force's Asaka training ground after reviewing troops in Asaka, near Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's prime minister on Tuesday began a tour of Europe, starting with a visit to Spain, which coincides with the 150th anniversary of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Shinzo Abe will meet King Felipe VI and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday before heading to Paris on Wednesday. He will end his tour in Brussels, where he is due to attend the Asia-Europe Meeting.