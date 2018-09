The crown prince of Japan, Naruhito, arrives at the Center for Agricultural Research of Cerrado de la Embrapa, in Brasilia, Brazil, Mar 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Joedson Alves

Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito on Friday set off on a nine-day visit to France, which will be his first official visit to the country, on the occasion of the 160th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Naruhito, whose visit comes at the invitation of the European country, left from Tokyo's Haneda international airport and was expected to arrive in the French city of Lyon on Friday night, a spokesperson for the Imperial Household Agency confirmed to EFE.