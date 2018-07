Princess Mako of Japan (C), the oldest granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, visits the Christ the Redeemer monument in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jul. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Princess Mako of Japan, the oldest granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, visits the Christ the Redeemer monument in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jul. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Princess Mako, the eldest granddaughter of Japanese Emperor Akihito, arrived in Brazil on Wednesday for her official two-week visit to attend ceremonies marking the 110th anniversary of the first arrival of Japanese immigrants in South America's largest country.

A few hours after arriving in Rio de Janeiro, 26-year-old Mako paid a visit to the Japanese garden at Rio's Botanical Garden where she planted a "Pau Brasil," the country's national tree known for giving the Brazil its name.