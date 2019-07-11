Japan's Princess Mako of Akishino attends the ceremony to celebrate the 120th anniversary of Japanese migration in Peru, at the Peruvian Japanese association in Lima, Peru, Jul. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Princess Mako of Japan, the niece of Emperor Naruhito, visited Peru on Wednesday to commemorate 120 years since the first Japanese immigrants founded what has become one of the largest and most important communities in the Andean country.

"It is a great joy for me to be able to celebrate the 120th anniversary of Japanese immigration to Peru, here in Lima, participating in this ceremony with all of you gathered from various regions," Mako said during a brief speech delivered at the Japanese Peruvian Association's (APJ) headquarters in the nation's capital.