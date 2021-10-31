A staff member disinfects a ballot box amid the coronavirus pandemic at a polling station for the lower house election in Tokyo, Japan, 31 October 2021. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A child looks at her mother filling her ballot for the lower house election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan, 31 October 2021. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A woman casts her vote for the lower house election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan, 31 October 2021. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A man casts his vote for the lower house election amid the coronavirus pandemic at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan, 31 October 2021. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, leader of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), waves during an election campaign in Tokyo, Japan, 30 October 2021, on the eve of the 2021 Japanese general election. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA