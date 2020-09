Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga delivers a press conference to officially announce his candidacy for the prime minister's election in Tokyo, Japan, 02 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

People are watching a public broadcast of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announcing his resignation during a televised news conference at prime minister's official residence, as they walk past at Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, 28 August 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A combined photograph shows (L-R) Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, LDP policy chief and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, Japan, 01 September 2020. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

The ruling party of Japan on Tuesday began its internal election campaign to choose its new leader, a process that will last until Sep. 14 and which will produce the country’s new prime minister.

The process began after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced on Aug. 28 his intention to step down for health reasons, after almost eight years as head of the Japanese government. EFE-EPA