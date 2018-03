A businessman rides the escalator down inside an office building in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 01, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

A businessman looks at his smartphone inside a train in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 01, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

People walk through an underground street in Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 26, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIYOSHI OTA

Japan's unemployment rate dropped to 2.4 percent in January, three decimal points less than a month earlier, marking its lowest level in almost 25 years, the government announced Friday.

This is the lowest unemployment rate the country has recorded since April 1993, when it stood at 2.3 percent.