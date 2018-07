A businessman rides the escalator down inside an office building in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 1, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Japan's unemployment rate in June rose 0.2 percentage points compared to the previous month to 2.4 percent, the Japanese government announced on Tuesday.

The jobless rate for June increased from May's 2.2 percent, which was Japan's lowest since October 1992.