US President Donald J. Trump (C) delivers remarks beside workers (L), US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (2-R) and US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (R), before signing a presidential proclamation on steel and aluminum tariffs, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump responds to a question from a member of the news media after signing a presidential proclamation on steel and aluminum tariffs, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Taro Kono, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, speaks during the 54th Munich Security Conference (MSC), in Munich, Germany, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RONALD WITTEK

Japan's foreign minister Friday called US-approved tariff measures on steel and aluminum imports regrettable, and warned they can damage bilateral trade relations.

"These measures could make a significant impact on the economic and cooperative relationship between Japan and the US who are allies, and as well as on world economy," said Taro Kono in a statement, following a cabinet meeting.