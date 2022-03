Debris covers a street in Fukushima, Japan, following a magnitude-7.3 earthquake on 16 March 2022. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A view of damage following a magnitude-7.3 earthquake in Fukushima, Japan, on 16 March 2022. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Wednesday's magnitude-7.3 earthquake off the coast of the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima left one person dead and 13 others injured, Japanese authorities said, but regulators did not detect any spike in radiation levels at nuclear plants.

Officials issued a tsunami advisory for the coast of Fukushima and neighboring Miyagi prefecture after the temblor struck at 11:36 pm, forecasting coastal waves of up to 1 m (39 in) above normal levels.