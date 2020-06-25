Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono takes off his face mask during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan (FCCJ) in Tokyo, Japan, 25 June 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan (FCCJ) in Tokyo, Japan, 25 June 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono gestures during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan (FCCJ) in Tokyo, Japan, 25 June 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan on Thursday said it had permanently ruled out a plan to deploy American-made land-based missile interception system that was supposed to strengthen its defense against possible threats from North Korea.