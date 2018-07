A car is buried on mud as a result of the heavy rains and floods in Saka, Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, Jul 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

Police rescue workers search for missing people as a result of the heavy rains and floods in Saka, Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, Jul 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

Rescue teams in Japan Friday were searching for 127 missing people after torrential rains and floods lashed the southern part the country and left more than 200 dead.

The official figure for missing stands at 28, while another 99 have not yet been located but are not included in the list of missing people, government spokesperson, Yoshihide Suga, said at a press conference Friday.