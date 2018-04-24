Japan's prime minister in a telephone conversation with South Korea's president on Tuesday expressed his willingness to address the normalization of relations with North Korea after the planned summits with South Korea and the United States.

Between Pyongyang and Tokyo, there are many pending problems, such as North's nuclear weapons development program, as well as the issue of kidnapped Japanese nationals, Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe said. But the success of the summits would provide an opportunity to resolve these issues, and could contribute to the normalization of relations between the North and Japan, Abe said, according to a statement by the South Korean presidential office.