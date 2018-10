Military personnel unload aid and supplies from a military plane at Mutiara Al Jufri Airport in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Japan on Wednesday sent a unit of its Japan Self-Defense Forces to Indonesia to assist those affected by the powerful earthquake and subsequent tsunami that struck Sulawesi Island last week, leaving over 1,400 dead.

This measure has been taken within the framework of the friendly relations the two countries share, the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced in a statement.