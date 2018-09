Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) and Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno (L) shake hands prior to their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Sep. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE HOSHIKO / POOL

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) and Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno (C) enter the venue of a joint press conference following their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Sep. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE HOSHIKO / POOL

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) and Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno (L) shake hands during a joint press conference following their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Sep. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE HOSHIKO / POOL

Japan's prime minister on Wednesday signed a repayable financial aid agreement worth $70 million with the president of Ecuador aimed at modernizing the South American country's energy matrix.

Shinzo Abe and Lenin Moreno also signed other joint agreements to strengthen bilateral ties and boost economic cooperation after a meeting in Abe's office in Tokyo during the Ecuadorian leader's week-long visit to Japan.