Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez (C-R) welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C-L) as he arrives for an official visit, at the Government Palace, in Asuncion, Paraguay, 02 December 2018. Abe is the first Japanese leader to visit the South American country. EPA-EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

Japan's prime minister signed several cooperation agreements for economic and social development with Paraguay's president, during his first official visit to Paraguay on Sunday.

Shinzo Abe and Abdo Benitez held a private 20-minute meeting, which was later joined by other members of both parties to advance these agreements, focusing on a non-reimbursable grant of $4.46 million from the Japanese government for the implementation of an economic and social development program.