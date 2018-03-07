Japan's government on Wednesday expressed its skepticism about North Korea's willingness to dialogue and denuclearization of the country, and opted to maintain the strategy of "maximum pressure" on the neighboring country.
The Japanese government spokesperson, Yoshihide Suga, said during a press briefing that there has already been dialogue with North Korea in the past, but it did not lead to the denuclearization of the country, and Japan was going to assess the situation based on past experience.