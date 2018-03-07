Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera (L) gestures as US Vice President Mike Pence (R) listens before receiving a briefing on the PAC-3 missile interceptor at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, 07 February 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga points to a journalist for a question during a news conference at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 29 August 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera and French Defense Minister Florence Parly (background, on building) receive a briefing from a Japan Self Defense Force officer on the PAC-3 surface to air interceptor at Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, 27 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/EUGENE HOSHIKO / POOL

Japan's government on Wednesday expressed its skepticism about North Korea's willingness to dialogue and denuclearization of the country, and opted to maintain the strategy of "maximum pressure" on the neighboring country.

The Japanese government spokesperson, Yoshihide Suga, said during a press briefing that there has already been dialogue with North Korea in the past, but it did not lead to the denuclearization of the country, and Japan was going to assess the situation based on past experience.