A notice posted at a retail store states that it is neither selling nor buying Japanese products, in Seoul, South Korea, July 16, 2019. EFE/EPA/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Officials from the ruling party, government and presidential office pose prior to their meeting to discuss ways to solve an ongoing South Korea-Japan trade row at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Jul.16, 2019. EFE/EPA/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea on Friday said Japan’s curbs on exports of high-tech materials critical for manufacturing of memory chips was in violation of international law.

The reaction to Japan’s trade restrictions came hours after the Japanese foreign ministry accused Seoul of “overthrowing the legal foundations" established between the two countries in the 1965 treaty to normalize diplomatic ties after World War II.