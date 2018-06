South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (R) talks with her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono (L) prior to the summit meeting by President Moon Jae-in and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, May 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KAZUHIRO NOGI / POOL

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (L) enter to hold a photo opportunity at the beginning of their meeting, at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The Japanese foreign minister arrived in Seoul on Wednesday to meet his counterparts from the United States and South Korea for a trilateral meet and discuss the outcome of Tuesday's historic summit between the US President and the North Korean leader.

Taro Kono is on a two-day visit to the city to discuss a new chapter of relations with North Korea, which began at the summit in Singapore between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.