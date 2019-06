Tourists queue to taste a raw fish dish at one of the food stalls Tsukiji Market in Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 17, 2019. EFE-EPA/Nora Olivé

A tourist fries an omelet Japanese-style under the supervision of an expert cook in Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 17, 2019. EFE-EPA/Nora Olivé

Overcrowding, traffic jams, cultural and linguistic differences and the lack of accommodation are some of the challenges facing the main tourist destinations of Japan due to the rising number of visitors.

With a little more than an year to go before the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, a survey by the Japanese government showed that the cities most visited by tourists are already experiencing the usual inconveniences associated with a big tourism boom.