Japan's Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on Thursday successfully launched a new Earth observation satellite, equipped with X-band radar which is capable of obtaining high-resolution terrain images.

The Advanced Satellite with New System Architecture for Observation (ASNARO-2) was launched aboard a third-generation Epsilon rocket at 06.06 local time (21.06 GMT) from the Uchinoura Space Center, in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima, Japan, according to JAXA's statement.