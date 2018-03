(FILE) A bitcoin sign is seen at the reception desk of the Anshin Oyado Shinjuku Ekimae capsule hotel in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 3, 2017. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

(FILE) Pedestrians walk past a Bitcoin currency poster at the entrance of an electronics retailers store in central Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 1, 2017 (reissued Jan. 26, 2018). EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's financial regulator temporarily suspended Thursday two cryptocurrency exchanges and ordered another five, including Coincheck, to adopt security measures to ensure protection for their clients and prevent money laundering.

The Financial Services Agency ordered seven exchange houses to set up an adequate security system, adopt measures to prevent money laundering and improve the information management of its clients, among other measures, and submit a report on the matter on Mar. 22.