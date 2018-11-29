Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Yasumasa Nagamine arrives at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, on Nov. 29, 2018 after the ministry called him in to urge Japan to refrain from 'overreacting' to Seoul court rulings against a Japanese firm for wartime forced labor. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Kim Sung-joo (C), a victim of Japan's forced labor, responds to media questions after arriving at the Supreme Court for a ruling on her damages suit in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Japan on Thursday threatened international adjudication in the wake of a decision by South Korea's top court that upheld rulings of compensation to be paid by a Japanese firm to South Koreans who were subjected to forced labor during World War II.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono in a statement said the decisions were "extremely regrettable and totally unacceptable" and called them a breach of international law, as the issues concerned were "settled completely and finally" in an agreement between Tokyo and Seoul in 1965 when relations normalized between them.