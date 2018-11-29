Japan on Thursday threatened international adjudication in the wake of a decision by South Korea's top court that upheld rulings of compensation to be paid by a Japanese firm to South Koreans who were subjected to forced labor during World War II.
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono in a statement said the decisions were "extremely regrettable and totally unacceptable" and called them a breach of international law, as the issues concerned were "settled completely and finally" in an agreement between Tokyo and Seoul in 1965 when relations normalized between them.