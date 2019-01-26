A Japanese gamer plays a Sony Corp. PlayStation game at an electronics store in downtown Tokyo, Japan, 03 June 2011. A hacker group, named Luiz Security announced it has attacked the Sony network and stolen information on more than one million Sony on line customers, this is the second cyber attack to Sony in recent months. EPA-EFE/FILE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN

The Japanese government has granted permission to the National Institute of Information and Communication Technology to access internet-connected devices of individuals and businesses to detect cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

The institute will begin generating identities and passwords in mid-February in an attempt to access some 200 million devices such as routers or webcams and conduct a vulnerability survey aimed at improving security measures, according to the Japanese public broadcaster NHK on Saturday.