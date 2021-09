A man receives a shot of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the newly-opened mass vaccination centre in Tokyo, Japan, 24 May 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Carl Court / POOL

Japan will begin to administer third doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the general population early next year, starting with the elderly, the country's vaccination minister said Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has approved the administration of a booster shot to those who have gone at least eight months since their second dose, due to studies showing declines in antibodies over time.