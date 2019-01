A picture made available on Sep. 26, 2012 shows a Japanese coast guard ship (L) using water cannon to spray water on a Taiwanese fishing boat near the disputed Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands, in the East China Sea, on Sep. 25, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

A Japan Coast Guard PLH22 Yashima patrol vessel (Top) and Philippine Coast Guard patrol vessel (Bottom) maneuver during a seajacked cargo vessel scenario rescue operation in Manila bay, Philippines, May 6, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A picture made available on Sep. 26, 2012 shows a Japanese coast guard ship (R) pursuing a Taiwanese fishing boat (L) near the disputed Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands (background) in the East China Sea, on Sep. 25, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Japan is to add five large patrol boats to its Coast Guard fleet as added security amid foreign vessels entering its waters, state broadcaster NHK reported Sunday.

Coast Guard officials said 70 Chinese vessels entered Japanese waters in the East China Sea around the Senkaku islands last year, 38 down from the previous year.