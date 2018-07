Leftist leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, from Movimiento Regeneracion Nacional (Morena), celebrates his victory with supporters at the Hilton Hotel, located in the historic center of Mexico City, Mexico, Jul. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Alex Cruz

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga points to a journalist for a question during a news conference at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The government of Japan said on Monday that it would continue to maintain friendly ties with Mexico after leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador won the Mexican presidential elections a day earlier.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga hoped bilateral ties between the two countries - which are celebrating 130 years of diplomatic ties this year - would be further boosted under the new administration.