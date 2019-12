The British flagged oil tanker Stena Impero vessel, sailing from Bandar Abbas, Iran, in route to Dubai after being released by Iranian officials, 27 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MEHDI DEHDAR

The Japanese government on Friday announced it will send a Self-Defense Force ship and aircraft to the Middle East with an aim of gathering information to ensure safe navigation on the waters of the region, which is important for the energy needs of the Asian country.

The deployment is planned for one year and at the end of this period it will be decided whether it needs extending, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defense. EFE-EPA