Pedestrians walk on a crossway at the Shibuya district in Tokyo, Japan, 03 August 2020 (issued 17 August 2020). EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe takes off his face mask as he arrives at a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 06 April 2020 (reissued 17 August 2020). EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan plans to allow the return of foreign residents who have left the country as of September, which at the moment it only allows under exceptional circumstances, state broadcaster NHK announced Friday.

Japanese authorities currently prohibit the entry to people from 146 countries into the country due to border restrictions applied for months over the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA