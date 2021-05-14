Japan will extend the state of emergency to three more prefectures due to the continued spread of Covid-19, which has taken the figures in some regions to record levels ahead of Tokyo 2020, authorities announced Friday.

The prefectures of Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima will be included from Sunday until May 31, when the state of emergency in force in six other areas of the country – Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Aichi and Fukuoka – is scheduled to end, said coronavirus response minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.