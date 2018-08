A Kibiro artifical intelligence robot is seen on display during the Artifical Intelligence Exhibition and Conference (AI Expo) in Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

A 'Third AI' robot is seen on display during the Artifical Intelligence Exhibition and Conference (AI Expo) in Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

The government of Japan is planning to introduce English-speaking artificial intelligence robots in classrooms to help children improve their speaking skills, considered one of the worst in the world.

The Japanese education ministry would be launching a pilot program to test the effectiveness of the initiative in Apr. 2019 in 500 schools throughout the country with the aim of fully implementing it in two years, public broadcaster NHK reported Saturday.