A medical worker (L) receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as the country launches its inoculation campaign, at the Tokyo Medical Center in Tokyo, Japan, 17 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/BEHROUZ MEHRI / POOL

Mass Covid-19 vaccination centers operated by Japan's Self-Defense Forces will open from the end of May, the government announced Tuesday.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has ordered the defense ministry to prepare for the first of such facilities to begin inoculations on May 24 in Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said at a press conference. EFE