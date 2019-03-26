Staff of Tokyo Electric Power Company measures radiation levels at reactor unit (rear) 4 of the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daichi Nuclear Power Plant under decommissioning works in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northern Japan, Jul. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The reactor units 1 to 4 are seen over storage tanks of radiation contaminated water at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daichi Nuclear Power Plant under decommissioning works in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northern Japan, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Staff of Tokyo Electric Power Company measures radiation levels between reactors unit 2 and unit 3 (rear) at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daichi Nuclear Power Plant under decommissioning works in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northern Japan, Jan. 23, 2019 (reissued Feb. 20, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Japanese government announced Tuesday that the evacuation order in force from 2011 in one of the two neighboring municipalities where the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station is located will partially be lifted in early April.

Radiation levels in Okuma town have decreased significantly and on Apr. 10 the evacuation order will be lifted from two districts covering around 40 percent of the town, the Japanese State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Yoshihiko Isozaki said, according to public broadcaster NHK.