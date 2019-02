Japanese indigenous Ainu men participate in the traditional praying ritual called Kamuinomi, held as part of the 2008 Indigenous Peoples Summit being held in Sapporo city, Hokkaido, Japan, Jul. 3, 2008. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

An Ainu man in traditional clothing stands in front of 'Inaw', sacred offering sticks for the gods, in Akan town, Hokkaido province, Japan, Nov.20, 2007. EPA-EFE/FILE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN

Shinrit Eoripak Ainu Kawamura (R) holds a cup filled with sake during a blessing ceremony at a camp site in Date, Hokkaido, Japan, Jul. 6, 2008. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Japanese government on Friday approved a bill aimed at recognizing the country's ethnic Ainu minority as indigenous people after more than a century of discrimination.

The bill endorsed at a cabinet meeting seeks to promote and raise awareness about the Ainu culture and requires the central and local governments to assign financial assistance for the members of the community.