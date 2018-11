A Boeing 777 aircraft of Japanese carrier Japan Airlines (JAL) lands on the tarmac at Tokyo's Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 28, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Japan on Friday announced it will reinforce measures to control alcohol consumption of air personnel following a series of incidents where pilots had exceeded alcohol limits before flying.

Following the arrest of a Japanese pilot in London who was found to have more than 10 times the legal alcohol limit according to the United Kingdom's aviation law, Japan's Transport Minister Keiichi Ishii said in a statement that all possible measures to guarantee air safety will be taken.